Italy established the legislation in 2019, but now it is being terminated.

Football Now explores the implications of the expiration of the Decreto Crescita.

During the 1990s and 2000s, Italian football teams reigned supreme in European competitions, yet financial assistance was crucial. This trend wasn't exclusive to football, numerous industries in Italy sought financial aid over the past decade.

In 2019, Italy implemented legislation that inadvertently became a hidden asset for Italian football. Known as the 'Decreto Crescita', or 'Growth Decree' in English, it enabled residents earning within the country's highest tax bracket to benefit from a 50% reduction in income tax.

Since the bill's inception, football teams experienced a resurgence on the European stage, luring some of the continent's top players and managers to Italy. However, there were dissenting voices from the outset.

Following another political turmoil in Italy, the decree has been abolished. Without the financial support provided by the decree, will they face greater challenges in maintaining their domestic and international competitiveness.

Only time will tell how football clubs adjust without the Decreto Crescita, which previously attracted foreign players. Or will the Italian leagues be forced to invest more in academies and homegrown talent?