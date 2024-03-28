By Euronews with AP

Hundreds of migrants and rough sleepers have been relocated from Paris to regional France on chartered bus services.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 500 migrants and rough sleepers have been put on chartered buses and moved from the French capital.

Some NGOs claim the government spearheaded the campaign to make the French capital "more presentable" for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The government says the recent relocations were prompted by emergency accommodation centres reaching saturation.

But regional mayors are expressing their outrage at the new arrivals, with the Mayor of Orléans Serge Grouard stating the timing of the relocations, which lead into the July sporting event, is "disturbing".

Watch the full report in the player above.