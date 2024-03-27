Israel-Hamas war: IDF confirms the killing of senior Hamas leader

By Euronews with AP

All the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel on Tuesday claimed it had killed the deputy leader of Hamas’ armed wing in the Gaza Strip, who helped plan the October 7 attacks.

Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that according to intelligence obtained by Shin Bet and the intelligence branch, Marwan Issa was killed about two weeks ago, along with another senior militant, called Razi Abu Tamaa.

If confirmed, Issa would be the highest-ranking Hamas leader to have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war.

Hagari also confirmed that the military operation on the Shifa hospital in Gaza City was continuing and that more than 500 suspected militants had been arrested so far.

US and Israel tensions rise over Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticised a UN Security Council resolution that called for a ceasefire in Gaza, arguing it only served to strengthen Hamas.

“Israel will not surrender to Hamas’ delusional demands and will continue to act to achieve all the goals of the war: releasing all the hostages, destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities and ensuring that Gaza will never again be a threat to Israel.” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Contrary to its previous approach of vetoing ceasefire resolutions, the Biden administration abstained from Monday’s vote, enabling the resolution to pass.

The resolution that demanded the release of all hostages in Gaza but did not make it a precondition for a ceasefire, has intensified existing divisions.

In response to the UN Security Council decision calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israeli prime minister has cancelled a high-level visit to the US.

Now in its sixth month, the war sees both sides refusing attempts to end hostilities, each confident in their impending victory.

Hamas wants an end to the war and Israel's full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv seeks to destroy Hamas and to recover all of the approximately 100 Israeli hostages still in Gaza, as well as the remains of some 30 others.