Thousands of Austrians protest far-right Freedom Party

As European and parliamentary elections draw near, Austria braces itself for a potential political earthquake.
Thousands of Austrians have protested against the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), which has maintained a leading position in the polls for over a year.
With the European and parliamentary elections looming, the country is preparing for potential political turmoil.
Those taking to the streets include grandmas against the far-right, but many others have joined forces with them to protest the right-wing surge.
