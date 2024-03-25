Thousands of Austrians protest far-right Freedom Party

By Johannes Pleschberger with Euronews

As European and parliamentary elections draw near, Austria braces itself for a potential political earthquake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of Austrians have protested against the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), which has maintained a leading position in the polls for over a year.

With the European and parliamentary elections looming, the country is preparing for potential political turmoil.

Those taking to the streets include grandmas against the far-right, but many others have joined forces with them to protest the right-wing surge.

Watch Euronews' full report in the player above.