By Euronews

Restricted media in areas under the Kremlin's influence and control have suffered further since the invasion of Ukraine.

Reporters Without Borders have launched a satellite that will provide coverage to 13 territories where Russian speakers suffer restricted access to free media.

The satellite allows nine Russian-language TV and radio channels to be broadcast on Eutelsat’s popular Hotbird satellite to territories including Russia, occupied territories of Ukraine and Baltic countries.

The launch comes ahead of Belarus' Freedom Day, an anniversary marking the foundation of the Belarusian Democratic Republic in 1918 that is widely celebrated by the Belarusian diaspora and supporters of the country's democratic opposition.

Poland will host a celebration to mark the day on 25 March, starting at Plac Trzech Krzyzy square in Warsaw.

Belarusian, Polish, and Ukrainian officials will attend a rally ahead of the event, before marching towards the monument of Nicolaus Copernicus.