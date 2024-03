By Euronews with AP

The 85-year-old has been fined multiple times but says he has no intention of stopping.

As Russians go to the polls to give their verdict on Vladimir Putin's presidency, one man has taken to the streets to give his.

Artist Vladimir Ovchinnikov has expressed his opposition to the war in Ukraine, and Putin himself, in provocative murals in the town of Borovsk.

