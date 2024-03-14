By Euronews with AP

The Pontiff has stated that he has no intention of resigning and says he has no health issues that would force him to step down.

Pope Francis is soon to release a new memoir in which he reveals his determination to complete numerous ongoing projects.

"Life: My Story Through History," which Francis has co-authored with Italian journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona, will be released on the 11th anniversary of his papal inauguration.

The book delves into pivotal moments of his life intertwined with global events, including World War II, the Argentine military regime, and Vatican politics, all of which have shaped his priorities.

Addressing persistent conjecture regarding his health and criticisms from conservative quarters, the 87-year-old Francis confronts the implications of his age and health for his papacy's future.

While papal resignations were once unheard of until Pope Benedict XVI's precedent-setting retirement in 2013, Francis maintains that the office is for life.

However, he acknowledges the possibility of a resignation in case of severe physical impediment, having already prepared a letter of resignation deposited with the Secretariat of State.

Despite facing bouts of bronchitis, flu, and colds this winter, along with recent hospitalisations for medical issues such as intestinal surgery, Francis remains resolute in his commitment to continue his duty as long as his health permits.