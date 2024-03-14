Montenegro rocked by 5.4 magnitude earthquake

By Euronews with AP

No reports of casualties so far from unusual seismic activity in the western Balkans.

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rattled Montenegro and its neighbouring countries early Thursday, resulting in some structural damage but no reported casualties.

According to the US Geological Survey, the moderately strong earthquake struck an uninhabited border region between Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Milena Tomanović, speaking on behalf of Montenegro's Institute for Hydrology and Seismology, told reporters that the initial strong quake was followed by 30 smaller aftershocks.

Authorities in Montenegro reported cracks in some buildings and landslides blocking certain roads as a result of the earthquake.

The seismic activity was felt as far as Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. In Bileca, a town in southeastern Bosnia, schools were closed as a precautionary measure, and officials were evaluating potential damage in the area.

Veselin Vujovic, head of civil protection in the town, said the situation was calm.

"We have been assessing the situation since early morning," he said. "Fortunately, we have not identified any significant damage thus far."