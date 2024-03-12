Russian military plane crashes with 15 people on board

By Euronews with AP

The transport aircraft carrying 15 people came down during takeoff from an air base in western Russia on Tuesday, according to the Defence Ministry.

A Russian military transport plane has crashed, the latest in a series of disastrous incidents involving high-value aircraft in the midst of the Ukrainian war.

The aircraft, an Il-76, had eight crew members and seven passengers aboard when it went down in the Ivanovo region.

No information about deaths or suvivors has been provided so far.

Ivanovo Governor Stanislav Voskresensky expressed condolences to the families of the victims, confirming that there was no damage on the ground.

The Defence Ministry said the crash was likely due to an engine fire during takeoff and dispatched a team of investigators to Ivanovo for further investigation.

The incident came amid reports of numerous Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia on Monday night. Past instances have seen Ukrainian drones targeting military air bases deep within Russian territory.

Military experts have observed that as the number of flights from Russia has increased since the beginning of the Ukraine war, so has the number of plane crashes.