German train drivers strike coincides with Lufthansa cabin crew walkout

Lufthansa aircrafts are parked behind a fence at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, 12 March, 2024. Copyright Associated Press
By Euronews with Associated Press
The train driver GDL union is demanding for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay cut, while Luthansa's crew seek a 15% salary increase.

Germany's train drivers staged a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in the latest move of a long-running dispute over working hours with the country's main railway operator, while a walkout by cabin crew at Lufthansa takes place. 

The GDL union called on drivers of state-owned Deutsche Bahn's passenger trains to walk out starting at 2 a.m. The union is demanding for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay cut. 

In talks between the union and Deutsche Bahn, moderators suggested a reduction from 38 to 36 hours by 2028, but details of their proposal didn’t satisfy GDL. The union demanded a new offer by Sunday evening, which wasn’t forthcoming.

The latest GDL walkout — the sixth in a dispute that started last year — coincided with a separate 19-hour strike by Lufthansa cabin crew on flights departing from Frankfurt, Germany's largest airport.

The UFO union called on cabin crew to strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday as it seeks a 15% pay increase and a one-time payment of 3,000 euros per employee to offset inflation.

A similar walkout by cabin crew on flights departing from Munich is to follow on Wednesday.

