By Euronews with AP

On Friday, women worldwide participated in International Women's Day, participating in strikes, marches, and demonstrations, highlighting endeavors to combat discrimination and expedite progress towards gender equality.

The event, first celebrated in 1911, traces its roots to the early struggles for equal pay and votes for women.

On Women's Day in Italy, a nationwide general strike for women's rights is underway, organised by most trade unions across the political spectrum. Sectors such as schools, healthcare, and other industries are participating in the strike, with minor disruptions reported in regional train services, while long-distance transport remains operational.

In major Italian cities including Rome and Milan, marches organised by unions and women's associations advocate for equal treatment of male and female workers and call for more robust policies against gender-based violence and femicide.

In Paris, supporters gathered to witness the formal inclusion of a woman's right to abortion in the French constitution, a measure recently approved by lawmakers despite restrictions on abortion access in other countries like the United States.

In Lebanon, a demonstrator carried a handmade sign linking the struggle for equal rights to the conflict in Gaza, highlighting the toll of violence on women, with Palestinian health officials reporting thousands of female casualties in months of fighting.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, protesters raised awareness about the rising number of femicides, emphasizing the alarming trend of women being killed because of their gender.

The complex narrative of progress and ongoing challenges was succinctly expressed by a banner displayed on the streets of Pamplona, Spain, which read, "So much has been achieved. There is so much to achieve."