Ukraine sinks Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine claimed Tuesday it has sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea using high-tech sea drones.

The move - unconfirmed by Russian authorities - comes as Kyiv's force take aim at targets behind the war's frontline.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency said a special operations unit destroyed the large patrol ship Sergey Kotov overnight with Magura V5 uncrewed vessels designed and built in Ukraine.

The Russian vessel can reportedly carry cruise missiles and has a crew of around 60.

The Ukrainian claim could not immediately be independently verified.

Meanwhile, disinformation has been a feature of the fighting that broke out after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Kyiv's forces are struggling to keep the better-provisioned Russian army at bay at some points along the largely static 1,500-kilometer front line, but are also taking aim at targets deep beyond the battlefield.

In the Black Sea, Ukrainian successes against enemy warships have pushed the Russian fleet away from the coast, allowing Ukraine to set up a grain export corridor.

US airman charged for sharing intel on Russia's war in Ukraine

A civilian US Air Force employee has been charged in federal court in Nebraska with transmitting classified information about Russia's war with Ukraine on a foreign online dating platform, the American Justice Department said Monday.

David Franklin Slater, 63, who authorities say retired as an Army lieutenant colonel, was arrested Saturday on charges of illegally disclosing national defence information and conspiring to do so.

Prosecutors say Slater attended briefings between February and April 2022 about Russia's war with Ukraine.

Despite having signed paperwork pledging not to disclose classified information, he shared details about military targets and Russian capabilities on an online messaging platform with an unindicted co-conspirator who claimed to be a woman living in Ukraine.

According to an indictment, that alleged co-conspirator, who is not identified by prosecutors, repeatedly asked Slater for information and described him as “my secret informant love.”

It wasn't immediately clear if Slater had a lawyer. He is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.