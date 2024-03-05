EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

More than 8 tonnes of cocaine seized in Caribbean

A police officer stands over a bag.
A police officer stands over a bag. Copyright Corentin Charles/AP
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Eight people were charged. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in prison and a 7.5 million euro fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The French Navy has intercepted more than eight tonnes of cocaine on the Caribbean Martinique Island. 

Eight people were taken into custody and charged. If convicted they could face up to 30 years in prison and a 7.5 million euro fine. 

French navy vessels Le Germinal and La Combatante seized 8.3 tonnes of cocaine in just nine days. This is almost the equivalent to the total amount gathered in the whole 2023. 

Watch the full report in the video above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Inside Marseille’s deadly drug wars: Why are youths killing youths?

Why are billions of euros worth of COVID drug Paxlovid going to waste in Europe?

Two Spanish police officers killed after suspected drug boat smashed into their patrol craft

France Drugs navy Caribbean