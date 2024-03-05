More than 8 tonnes of cocaine seized in Caribbean

By Euronews

Eight people were charged. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in prison and a 7.5 million euro fine.

The French Navy has intercepted more than eight tonnes of cocaine on the Caribbean Martinique Island.

Eight people were taken into custody and charged. If convicted they could face up to 30 years in prison and a 7.5 million euro fine.

French navy vessels Le Germinal and La Combatante seized 8.3 tonnes of cocaine in just nine days. This is almost the equivalent to the total amount gathered in the whole 2023.

