Maverick fashion icon Iris Apfel dies aged 102

The American was known for her eye-catching style.

Iris Apfel, a textile expert, interior designer and fashion celebrity known for her eccentric style, has died. She was 102.

Her death was confirmed by her commercial agent, Lori Sale, who called Apfel “extraordinary.”

No cause of death was given.

It was also announced on her verified Instagram page on Friday, which a day earlier had celebrated that Leap Day represented her 102nd-and-a-half birthday.

Born 29 August 1921, Apfel was famous for her irreverent, eye-catching outfits, mixing haute couture and oversized costume jewellery.

For instance, a classic Apfel look would pair a feather boa with strands of chunky beads, bangles and a jacket decorated with Native American beadwork.

With her big, round, black-rimmed glasses, bright red lipstick and short white hair, she stood out at every fashion show she attended.

Her style was the subject of museum exhibits and a documentary film, "Iris," directed by Albert Maysles.

“I'm not pretty, and I'll never be pretty, but it doesn't matter,” she once said. “I have something much better. I have style."