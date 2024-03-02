By Joshua Askew with AP
Share this articleComments
Despite the heavy police presence, crowds thronged to the church where the Kremlin's fiercest foe was laid to rest.
Thousands gathered in Moscow to say a final farewell to Alexei Navalny on Friday, two weeks after his sudden death in an Arctic prison.
As Navalny's parents sat by the open casket, cradling and kissing their son’s face, many chanted slogans against Russian president Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine as they gathered at the church where the opposition figure was laid to rest.
There was a heavy police presence at the funeral, which remained relatively peaceful.
Here are some of the most powerful photos taken on the day.