In pictures: Anger and despair as Russians bid farewell to Alexei Navalny

People gather outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2024.
People gather outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2024.
By Joshua Askew with AP
Despite the heavy police presence, crowds thronged to the church where the Kremlin's fiercest foe was laid to rest.

Thousands gathered in Moscow to say a final farewell to Alexei Navalny on Friday, two weeks after his sudden death in an Arctic prison. 

As Navalny's parents sat by the open casket, cradling and kissing their son’s face, many chanted slogans against Russian president Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine as they gathered at the church where the opposition figure was laid to rest. 

There was a heavy police presence at the funeral, which remained relatively peaceful. 

Here are some of the most powerful photos taken on the day. 

Workers carry the coffin and a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny out of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.
Workers carry the coffin and a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny out of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia.AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Police, right, observe as people walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.
Police, right, observe as people walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
People throw flowers as a van with the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny leaves the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow.
People throw flowers as a van with the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny leaves the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow.AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
People gather outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2024.
People gather outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2024.AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
People lay flowers and candles paying the last respect to Alexei Navalny, in a street not far from the Borisovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2024.
People lay flowers and candles paying the last respect to Alexei Navalny, in a street not far from the Borisovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2024.AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
People break barriers after a van with the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny left the Church.
People break barriers after a van with the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny left the Church.AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, left, and his mother-in-law pay their respects.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, left, and his mother-in-law pay their respects.AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Relatives and friends pay their last respects at the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Relatives and friends pay their last respects at the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
