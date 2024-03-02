Despite the heavy police presence, crowds thronged to the church where the Kremlin's fiercest foe was laid to rest.

Thousands gathered in Moscow to say a final farewell to Alexei Navalny on Friday, two weeks after his sudden death in an Arctic prison.

As Navalny's parents sat by the open casket, cradling and kissing their son’s face, many chanted slogans against Russian president Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine as they gathered at the church where the opposition figure was laid to rest.

There was a heavy police presence at the funeral, which remained relatively peaceful.

Here are some of the most powerful photos taken on the day.

Workers carry the coffin and a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny out of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia. AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Police, right, observe as people walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia. AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

People throw flowers as a van with the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny leaves the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow. AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

People gather outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2024. AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

People lay flowers and candles paying the last respect to Alexei Navalny, in a street not far from the Borisovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 1, 2024. AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

People break barriers after a van with the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny left the Church. AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, left, and his mother-in-law pay their respects. AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved