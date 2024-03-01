By Euronews

Intense shelling pummels villages in Donetsk as Peskov calls US Defence Secretary Austin's statement "irresponsible."

Russian forces launched S-300 missiles against residential areas in Kostiantynivka, causing intense damage to buildings.

Euronews interviewed resident Vitaliy, who says he has lost everything of the building he has lived in for over 70 years.

Russia's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that comments made by U.S Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were "irresponsible", after Austin warned on Thursday that NATO would be drawn into war if Ukraine is ultimately defeated by Russia.

Peskov condemnend the remark as a statement that would " lead to further escalation of tension".

Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Friday in Moscow that Russia has no plans to put nuclear weapons into the Earth's orbit. He said "We have previously discussed the allegations put forth by certain Western figures regarding our purported plans to deploy nuclear weapons in outer space. I am saying allegations because, as I have said before and as we all know, we have no such plans."