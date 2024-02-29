By Euronews with AP

Catalonia's AP-7 motorway will host a demonstration by farmers angry at agricultural policies and non-EU imports.

Spanish farmers have begun disrupting traffic on the main AP-7 motorway connecting Spain and France as part of a series of continent-wide protests.

For the past two days, farmers have parked on the road to show their anger at what they perceive as unfair competition stemming from non-EU imports, particularly from Ukraine, and various EU agricultural policies.

A farmer sits atop a tractor during a protest outside the European Parliament offices in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Their action coincides with numerous protests across Spain, with hundreds of tractors converging in Madrid last Wednesday for the largest demonstration yet.

Similar demonstrations have spread across Europe from Poland to France and beyond as unions and organisers galvanise farmers into collective action.

The European Commission has responded to the grievances with concessions, including delaying a planned reduction in pesticide usage until after this year's European Parliament elections.