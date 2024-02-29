European Parliament adopts resolution against Russian political oppression and the death of Navalny

By Euronews with AP

The resolution passed with 506 votes in favour, nine against, and 32 abstentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution condemning political oppression in Russia and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The voting session held in the French city of Strasbourg worked through issues such as the need for EU action in support of political prisoners and oppressed civil society in Russia, as well as the urgency of strong EU support for Ukraine two years since the Russian invasion began.

Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya addressed the European Parliament on Wednesday and implored the 27-nation bloc to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The resolution states that both the Russian state and President Vladimir Putin personally bear criminal and political responsibility for Navalny's death. It calls for an independent and transparent international inquiry into the circumstances of his demise.

Navalny, Russia’s best-known opposition leader, died suddenly in an Arctic prison colony earlier this month while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges.

His mother had to campaign publicly for the release of his body, which is now being handed over to Navalny's family. His funeral is set to take place on Friday.