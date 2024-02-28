By Euronews with AP

Thousands of farmers took to the streets of Poland's capital in the most recent demonstrations opposing food imports from Ukraine and EU agricultural policies.

Their action mirrored similar demonstrations across Europe in recent weeks and spoke of growing fatigue in the West towards the continent's assistance to Ukraine as the country continues resisting Russia's invasion.

Polish farmers with national flags and angry slogans written on boards, protest against European Union green policies, Warsaw, Poland Czarek Sokolowski/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Farmers and their supporters expressed their discontent by blowing horns and burning smoke bombs in the white-and-red colours of the national flag in front of the Polish parliament in Warsaw.

They then proceeded to march to the offices of newly elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk, with an estimated 10,000 participants, according to Warsaw City Hall.

The protesters are calling for the country's withdrawal from the EU's Green Deal, criticising its costly measures aimed at combating climate change and environmental protection.

They also demand a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain and other produce, citing concerns about the poorer quality of Ukrainian goods harming Poland's food supply and jeopardising its agricultural sector.

Their frustration is directed towards the EU for lifting tariffs on Ukrainian food imports, especially as Ukraine, a significant food producer, grapples with finding alternative routes to global markets amidst transport disruptions in the Black Sea caused by the ongoing war.