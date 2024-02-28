By Euronews

Mobile driving licences, self-assessment of fitness to drive and a probationary period for novice drivers are some of the changes MEPs voted on

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Parliament voted on Wednesday in favour of plans to update driving licence rules to improve road safety.

The proposals include introducing mobile licences and mandatory health checks for the issuing and renewing of driving licences.

Mobile driving licences, self-assessment of fitness to drive and better awareness of pedestrians were some of the changes to EU driving licence rules by MEPs voted on.

"We've taken best practices from different Member States and are now partially making this applicable across Europe," said Green MEP, Anna Deparnay-Grunenberg.

"In Germany, for example, accompanying driving, which I'm allowed to do with my children, contributes to novice drivers learning how to drive better. In Spain, the health checks...when you renew your driver's license is improving safety and security. And we would like to see this every 15 years," she added.

MEPs also agreed that inexperienced drivers should undergo a probationary driving period of at least two years and driving licences should be valid for at least 15 years for motorcycles and cars, and five years for trucks and buses.

The draft rules on EU driving licences were adopted by 339 votes in favour, 240 against and 37 abstentions.

The draft law will be followed up by the new Parliament after the European elections on 6-9 June.