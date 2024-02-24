By Méabh Mc Mahon in Kyiv, Alice Tidey in Brussels

The EU earlier this week approved its 13th package of sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targeting foreign companies that provide Moscow with technologies it needs to continue its assault.

Ursula von der Leyen, Belgium's Alexander de Croo, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, and Canada's Justin Trudeau arrived in Kyiv on Saturday morning as the country marks two years of war with Russia.

The European Commission chief said this trip to the war-torn country, her seventh since Russia first rolled its tanks into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, is "to celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the brave Ukrainian people" and give "moral support" to Ukrainians.

In the Ukrainian capital, the mood was subdued on Saturday morning as locals relive the horrors of that day when the worst scenario came true.

"It is strange to call it an anniversary. Anniversaries are for celebrating something nice," one young girl told Euronews' Meabh McMahon on Saturday morning in Kyiv.

"There is war but locals are finding ways to cope. Everyone is damaged, everyone has lost something." A Kyiv-based Ukrainian official also said after what he described as a "heavy night in Kyiv."

People, he added, go to the cinema hoping they will be able to watch a full movie and not be interrupted by an alarm warning of incoming Russian strikes. Children, who often cannot physically attend school because most lack shelters against drones and missiles, play in the streets.

Kyiv residents appear to be going about their daily lives amidst the sirens and shocks yet the country's allies have to fight accusations of war fatigue.

Waning support?

Both the EU and the US have this week announced new sanctions against Russia. The 13th package from Brussels targets companies from third countries including China, India, and Turkey, that allow Russia to circumvent Western sanctions and get hold of forbidden items.

Washington will, meanwhile, impose 500 new sanctions on Russia for its ongoing invasion and the death last week in a penal colony of the country's fiercest Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny.

But it took EU leaders several weeks to approve a €50 billion package of support to Ukraine that will allow the government to continue financing some essential services over the next four years. And discussions over a special EU fund to ramp up deliveries of weapons to Ukraine are still very much ongoing.

In the US, a package of assistance worth about €55 billion has been stuck in Congress for weeks.

This is despite Ukraine warning it is suffering from a critical shortage of weapons that is allowing Russia to adapt and set the pace with the recent fall of Avdiivka one consequence of this.

In a video statement posted on Saturday on X, formerly Twitter, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stressed that "the situation on the battlefield remains extremely serious" and that "there are no indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is preparing for peace".

"More support is on the way," he promised, adding: "Ukraine will join NATO. It is not a question of if, but when."

G7 countries - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States - will meet virtually this afternoon with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to join.