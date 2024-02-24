By Euronews with AP

Ukraine's military announced that they have successfully downed a Russian AWACS plane.

This development is seen as a significant victory for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against persistent Russian attacks along the front line, with the conflict now entering its third year.

According to reports, Ukraine's military has claimed to have shot down a second Russian "AWACS" plane within a month. It is reported to have been intercepted over the Krasnodar region, approximately 200 km away from the frontline. Intelligence sources suggest that such planes play a crucial role in directing Russian battlefield movements in Ukraine.

Odesa was targeted twice in one day, resulting in the deaths of three people, highlighting Russia's continued aggression against Ukrainian cities. One woman was reportedly killed in the second attack.

Footage circulating in Ukrainian media purportedly shows a large warplane crashing in flames in the Krasnodar region on the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

While the Russian military has not commented on Ukraine's claim, emergency officials in the Krasnodar region confirmed a plane crash in the area without specifying the aircraft involved. Some Russian military bloggers have acknowledged the loss of the plane, suggesting it may have been accidentally shot down by friendly fire.

Ukrainian officials previously claimed to have downed an A-50 over the Sea of Azov on January 14, a claim that was neither confirmed nor denied by the Russian military.

The potential downing of a valuable Russian air asset could significantly boost morale in Ukraine, particularly following the recent loss of Avdiivka, a strategically important eastern city captured by Russian forces after a protracted four-month battle.