The announcement comes three days before the Agriculture Show is expected to begin in Paris. Some farmers question the government's intentions.

In response to ongoing farmers' protests, French Prime Minister Garbiel Attal announced a new bill to strengthen the law on agriculture and food and improve salaries in the sector.

He also said several million euros would be paid as emergency aid, particularly to livestock farmers.

"We've heard the farmers' appeal. We've made commitments, and we're in the process of keeping them," Attal said in a press conference:

"This is just the beginning of a new page that we are writing together with them."

Attal promises to grant special status to the agricultural sector, among other things. Yet, for many, the government's motivations are unclear. Some fear Paris is trying to calm down the situation before the Agricultural Show, scheduled to start on 24 February.

Hours before Attal announced the measures, a group of farmers blocked a section of the A62 motorway between Agen and Montauban.