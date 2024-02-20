Rabat's Golf and Culture Odyssey with Immy Barclay

In this episode of Golf Travel Tales, Immy Barclay travels around the city of light, set in Rabat, Morocco.

Immy's adventure begins at Bahia Golf Beach in Bouznika, revealing its American-style fairways and its distinctive red earth bunkers, and the beautiful Vichy Celestin Spa Hotel.

As we continue, we see Immy explore the historic kasbah of the Udayas. We stop by the Museum of Adornment and the Andalusian Garden offering a glimpse into the rich cultural past of Morocco.

As Immy travels through rue des consuls in the Medin we see a display of the fusion of historical charm and modern craftsmanship. As night falls, Immy emerges in the heart of Medina as she spends her evening first savoring the real Moroccan cuisine at Zyrib restaurant with a stunning view of the Hassan tower.

As we continue, Immy takes on the challenging Robert Trent Jones red course at the Royal Dar Salaam Golf Course famous for its hallmark hole referred to as ‘manta ray’ and hosting the Hassan II Trophy and Lalla Meryem Cup.

Finally, Immy offers a fascinating look at Morocco's varied golf courses as we reflect on the remarkable golfing challenges that Royal Dar Es Salaam's three courses have to offer.