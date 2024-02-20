By Euronews

Armenian-born poet and communist activist Manouchian was considered a hero among the French Resistance movement, which rose up against the Nazi occupation of France.

Eighty years to the day after his execution by the Nazis at Mont-Valérien, Armenian resistance fighter Missak Manouchian will be inducted into the Panthéon on Wednesday.

His burial signifies the first time a non-French body has been interred at the Pantheon, which holds the remains of many famous French citizens, including Voltaire, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Victor Hugo, Èmile Zola, and Marie Curie.

Manouchian's burial is a respectful nod to his position as leader of the "Red Poster" ("L'Affiche Rouge") group.

The name derives from a propaganda poster distributed by Vichy France and German authorities in occupied Paris in 1944 to discredit 23 immigrant French Resistance fighters – members of a group led by Manouchian.

The so-called Manouchian Group is considered one of the most active of the French Resistance effort against Nazi occupation, and Manouchian himself has long been thought of as a hero.