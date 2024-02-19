By Euronews with AP

Recent demonstrations across the country follow media reports that extremists held a meeting to discuss deporting millions of immigrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 6,000 people attended a rally in Germany’s north-western city of Wolfsburg on Sunday to protest against the country’s far-right, police said.

It was the latest in a series of demonstrations across the country in recent weeks against the far-right and its ideology.

They come in the wake of a report that right-wing extremists met recently in Potsdam to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship.

The report by the investigative media network Correctiv said the secret gathering was attended by neo-Nazis, business people, and members of several political parties.

It said this included the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and some from the Christian Democratic Union - the second-largest party in the country’s federal parliament.

The AfD is riding high in opinion polls with recent surveys putting it in second place nationally with around 23 per cent, far above the 10.3 per cent it won in the 2021 federal election.

The demonstrations have been called for by more than 1,000 associations, initiatives, and institutions in Germany, under the motto "We are the firewall".

Watch the full report in the player above.