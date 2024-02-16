By Euronews

Poland's Pegasus and Illegal Surveillance Committee will convene on Monday, amid allegations the previous government spied on political opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

A parliamentary commission - dubbed the Pegasus and Illegal Surveillance Committee - will begin investigating the alleged use of such surveillance technology by the country's past rulers.

The use of Pegasus spyware by the Law and Justice Party (PiS) - which was ousted in elections last year - appears to be much wider than initially suspected.

But the right-wing party denies this.

Watch the full report in the player above.