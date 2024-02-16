EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Poland to investigate alleged use of Pegasus spyware by last government

By Euronews
Poland's Pegasus and Illegal Surveillance Committee will convene on Monday, amid allegations the previous government spied on political opponents.

A parliamentary commission - dubbed the Pegasus and Illegal Surveillance Committee - will begin investigating the alleged use of such surveillance technology by the country's past rulers. 

The use of Pegasus spyware by the Law and Justice Party (PiS) - which was ousted in elections last year - appears to be much wider than initially suspected.

But the right-wing party denies this. 

Watch the full report in the player above.

Poland Andrzej Duda Espionage Donald Tusk Interception