Behind the scenes at Hassan II Trophy, Morocco’s most famous golf tournament

In this episode of Spotlight we go behind the scenes at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in anticipation of the upcoming Hassan II Trophy and accompanying Lalla Meryem Cup, two of the most prestigious golfing events in Morocco, running from the 19th to 24th of February 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hassan II tournament is notable for holding both mens’ and womens’ titles together, as part of the PGA Champions Tour and the Ladies European Tour respectively. This episode hears from four personalities from Morocco’s golfing scene, including golf star Maha Haddioui who talks on the progress of women’s golf in Morocco and what the Dar Es Salam course means to her.

Joining Haddioui are official photographer Karim Tibari and the director of the School of Architecture of Rabat Imane Bennani to discuss the photogenic beauty of Rabat from cultural and historical perspectives, within the old centre and surrounding landmarks.

Greenkeeper Khammar Rahhioui also shares knowledge on the upkeep of the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s three courses, with information on the area’s rich natural beauty and wildlife, setting the scene for Morocco’s most famous golf tournament.