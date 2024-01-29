By Eurone with AP

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the US "will respond" to an overnight drone strike in northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border, which killed three American troops and wounded dozens more.

Biden blamed Iranian-backed militias for the first US deaths after months of attacks by such groups against American forces in the Middle East, which have followed the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The US president, who was travelling in South Carolina, asked for a moment of silence during an appearance at a Baptist church banquet hall.

"We had a difficult day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," he said. After the moment of silence, Biden added: "And we will respond."

With the risk of military escalation in the region growing, US officials were working to conclusively identify the group responsible for the attack, but they have assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was behind it.

Iranian-backed fighters in eastern Syria have begun evacuating their positions in fear of US air strikes, according to Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who runs the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet.

US Central Command said at least 34 troops were injured by the unmanned attack drone, with eight flown out of Jordan for further treatment. It described the eight as in stable condition.

Iran denies involvement in drone attack on US in Jordan

The Iranian government on Monday distanced itself from the kamikaze drone attack by pro-Iranian militias on a US army position in Jordan.

Tehran says the US claims are an "unfounded accusation" aimed at "dragging" Washington into a conflict.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said that "resistance groups in the region do not take orders from Iran for their decisions and actions."

He also claimed that "the repetition of baseless accusations against Iran is a projection and a conspiracy by those who have an interest in dragging the United States into a new battle in the region."

Israeli shelling kills over 30 Palestinians in Gaza, including journalist and his family

More than 30 Palestinians, including a journalist and his family, have been killed as the Israeli army bombed various points in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as part of its offensive against Hamas.

The reporter, identified as Isam al-Lulu, died along with his wife and daughter after Israeli aircraft targeted their home in Gaza City, the Palestinian Al Quds news portal reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Israeli bombs killed at least 23 people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the centre of the enclave after hitting a building housing several families.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society has reported that its ambulances are being directly and indirectly targeted to prevent them from reaching the wounded in Khan Younis.