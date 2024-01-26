Ecuadorian government seizes and destroys over 20 tonnes of cocaine

By Euronews

Ecuadorian authorities have started the process of destroying some 22 tonnes of cocaine seized in recent days.

The Ecuadorian government has begun the process of destroying some 22 tonnes of cocaine seized at the beginning of the week, the largest seizure ever made in the country.

The seizure comes at a time of extreme violence for the country, whose government is engaged in a de facto war against organised crime.

In footage attained from the operation, a truck can be seen surrounded by a large contingent of soldiers armed with weapons and a group of people wearing protective suits, goggles and masks unloading the packages.

Authorities used a technique known as encapsulation to destroy the drug, pulverising the seized blocks with waste before mixing the resulting fine powder with cement, sand and glass.

The method prevents cocaine from contaminating the environment or being recovered, authorities say.

Also according to the Ecuadorian authorities, the country has become a centre for the storage and export of drugs, particularly cocaine, to markets in the US and Europe.