Six nuns kidnapped by armed group in Haiti released unharmed

By Euronews with AP

The women were taken by an armed group last week along with two other people, and were released Wednesday, said the archbishop of Port-au-Prince.

According to Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor of Port-au-Prince, the group was released late on Wednesday, and everyone is now in good condition.

The Archbishop expressed gratitude to God for the release but refrained from disclosing whether a ransom was paid or providing further details on the responsible party.

This recent notable kidnapping has led religious leaders to issue a stern letter condemning the government's lack of action in addressing the escalating gang-related violence in Haiti.