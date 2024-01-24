Enjoying the winter season in Qatar, from marine traditions to hot air balloons

Winter in Qatar offers the ideal weather conditions to spend more time outdoors, and Qatar 365 selected a few options for locals and visitors to enjoy, from an heritage-focused festival to family friendly activities in a theme park and a hot air balloon festival.

In this episode, Qatar 365 looks at various activities available in Doha for people to enjoy spending time outdoors during the cooler months.

Qataris are very proud of their marine heritage and traditions. They always take advantage of every opportunity to celebrate it. The classic boats used for pearl diving and trading goods on the high seas long before oil and gas were discovered are known locally as Dhows. These boats were displayed at an annual Katara Cultural Village festival. Aadel Haleem navigated through the stands, celebrating Qatar’s maritime history.

The Qatari peninsula has expanded its leisure and entertainment landscape, a bonus for international visitors. Laila Humairah was treated to a special tour of the Lusail Winter Wonderland to discover its exciting, family-friendly activities and theme park options.

Excitement is also up in the sky in Qatar during the winter season. Making the most of perfect weather conditions, the Qatar Balloon Festival offers a colourful display of hot air balloons, some with wacky designs, from all over the world. It has become a must-see event for locals and tourists alike.