Ukraine launches drone strike on Russian city of Voronezh

By Euronews with AP

Officials in Russia confirmed that Kyiv targeted the southwestern city early on Tuesday.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its air defenses shot down five Ukrainian drones and intercepted another three over the Voronezh region.

It said four Ukrainian drones were also downed in the Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine.

The governor of Voronezh, Alexander Gusev, said drone fragments sparked a fire on the balcony of an apartment building and shattered windows in two other 10-storey residential blocks

“In one apartment building, a fire on the balcony was extinguished. Windows were broken in two more apartment buildings and several private houses,” he stated.

He said 35 apartments in those buildings were damaged and glass shards injured a 10-year-old girl.

The attack also shattered windows in four other houses.

After the drone attack, a state of emergency was introduced in the city.

