Germany calls for more support for Ukraine as missiles running out

Germany calls for more European support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on European Union states to step up support for Ukraine.

Scholz made the comments in Berlin, following a meeting Monday with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden.

"As important as our German contribution is, it alone will not be enough to guarantee Ukraine's security in the long term. I therefore call on our allies in the European Union to also step up their efforts in support of Ukraine," Scholz said.

Scholz said the arms deliveries to Ukraine planned by most EU countries "are too small."

"Europe must demonstrate that it stands closely by Ukraine's side, by the side of freedom, international law and European values," Scholz added.

Scholz also called for an improvement in humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, where the ongoing war has entered its fourth month.

Ukrainian air force running out of missiles

Ukraine has a deficit of anti-aircraft guided missiles, air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat has been quoted as saying.

“Ukraine has spent a considerable reserve on those three attacks that took place,” Ihnat told Ukrainian TV, according to Reuters. “It is clear that there is a deficit of anti-aircraft guided missiles.”

US Congress last month failed to approve $50bn in security aid for Ukraine as negotiators fell short of a deal.

Ukraine is separately waiting to receive a €50bn package from the EU, delivery of which has looked uncertain after Hungary blocked the EU from approving the aid.