Russia launches deadly missile and drone attacks at Urkaine targets

Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on Monday across several regions of Ukraine, as the cold temperatures hit Ukrainian residents.

Ukrainians started their week hiding in shelters and air alarms were activated across the country as Russia attacked several Ukrainian cities, leaving four dead and 38 injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russia fired more than 50 missiles of various types and eight Iranian-made Shahed drones. The Ukrainian Air Force intercepted all drone attacks and 18 of the cruise missiles, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

Russia's Defense Ministry says the Armed Forces launched strikes "by high-precision long-range sea- and air-based weapons," at Ukraine's "military-industrial complex facilities."

Monday's attacks targeted several civilian areas, including residential buildings and a shopping mall, across Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts. According to Kharkiv Oblast's Governor Oleh Syniehubov, Russia's attack damaged an enterprise and an educational institution.

Photos and videos show rescuers pulling out the bodies of the victims from under the rubble. An elderly woman who was rescued from under the remains of her house died in the city of Zmiiv, Governor Syniehubov said. Rescuers spent Monday morning cleaning up their neighborhoods.

The attack comes as a cold front hits Ukraine. Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Military Administration of Ukraine's central city of Kryvyi Rih, said Monday that about 15,000 residents are without power and local trams are not running. A 62-year-old woman died in Kryvyi Rih on Monday amid a series of attacks of nine Russian missiles and a shopping center and residential homes were damaged.

In the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, a Russian plane accidentally dropped a bomb over a residential quarter in the town of Rubizhne, according to Governor of Luhansk Oblast Artem Lysogor.

"Occupiers from aviation hit the surviving high-rise buildings in Rubizhny - due to the large number of witnesses, it was not possible to hide the event," Lysogor said.