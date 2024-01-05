By Euronews

A scathing report from the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee claims countries, including China, India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar paid the rent and bills in 2017 and 2018 of four Trump-owned businesses and properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report released by a US Democratic parliamentary committee claimed that 20 countries poured investments worth over €7 million into assets owned by Donald Trump during his presidency.

The report states that officials from countries, including China, India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar paid the rent and bills in 2017 and 2018 of four Trump-owned businesses and properties.

It added that the findings were likely to represent only a small part of the total foreign investment paid to Trump and his family during his time at the White House between 2017 and 2021.

Trump is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination this year despite already facing 91 criminal charges.

Furthermore, the US states of Maine and Colorado recently ruled to ban Donald Trump from running for president in their respective state because of his actions leading up to the 2021 US Capitol Riot.

Nevertheless, his domination of the Republican presidential primaries has prompted President Joe Biden to step up his own warnings of what a second term in the White House could mean for the United States.

Trump is "determined to destroy American democracy," Biden said.