By Eloise Hardy with Euronews

Continuing financial aid to Ukraine will be a top priority as Belgium assumes the rotating presidency of the EU Council.

In keeping with tradition, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen paid a visit to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday, as Belgium takes over the presidency of the EU Council for the next 6 months.

Belgium will preside over the Council from 1 January to 30 June 2024, taking over from Spain, which previously held the position.

The visit is traditional - every six months, the European Commission will pay a working visit to the new member state to chair the European Council.

In a joint press conference with Von Der Leyen, De Croo pledged to work for a stronger democracy and towards the freedom of Ukraine by upping the EU's financial aid. De Croo also set out his hopes for a competitive economy and for a bigger, bolder Europe of the future.

"The European population looks at the European Union," said De Croo in the press conference. "They look at the European Union with clear expectations, with expectations to protect them, with expectations to strengthen our well-being, our welfare, and with expectations to prepare a common future. A common future here in Europe means also, of course, Ukraine in the heart of Europe."