Judge attacked by defendant during sentencing in Las Vegas

By Euronews with AP

The attacker was wrestled to the floor behind the judge's bench by several court and jail officers and courtroom staff members, including some who were seen throwing punches.

ADVERTISEMENT

A judge was attacked in the US state of Nevada on Wednesday by a defendant who was hearing his sentencing in an assault case.

The man jumped over a defence table and the judge's bench before landing on top of her and sparking a bloody brawl involving court officials and attorneys, officials and witnesses said.

In a violent scene captured by courtroom video, Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus fell back from her seat against a wall and "experienced some injuries," according to a statement from the local Judicial District Court.

Officials said Holthus was not hospitalised after the attack, which occurred on Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas.

The courtroom marshal was injured as he came to the judge's aid and was sent to the hospital to treat a head wound and a dislocated shoulder, according to court officials and witnesses.

The defendant, 30-year-old Deobra Delone Redden, was wrestled to the floor behind the judge's bench by several court and jail officers and courtroom staff members — including some who are seen throwing punches.

He was arrested and jailed at Nevada's Clark County Detention Center, where records showed he faces multiple new felony charges including battery on a protected person — referring to the judge and court officers.

Records showed that Redden, a Las Vegas resident, was evaluated and found mentally competent to stand trial before pleading guilty in November to a reduced charge of attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm. He previously served prison time in Nevada on a domestic battery conviction, state records show.