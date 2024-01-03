By Euronews with AP

Following Russia's recent wave of intense aerial attacks, President Zelenskyy thanked international allies that have provided air defence capabilities to Ukraine, which he said “have saved hundreds of lives at least.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday recorded a short message in response to another night of heavy Russian bombardment in major cities, saying that Russia "will answer" for the lives lost.

He went on to thank first responders and international allies that have provided air defence capabilities to Ukraine, which Zelenskyy said "have saved hundreds of lives at least."

"I thank all those around the world who are helping; Patriots, IRIS, NASAMS each of these systems has saved hundreds of lives at least. And for every life lost, Russia will answer. Glory to Ukraine," he said.

Ukraine's two largest cities on Tuesday came under Russian hypersonic ballistic missile attacks.

Officials said the assaults killed at least five people and injured almost 100, as the war approached its two-year milestone and the Kremlin’s forces stepped up their winter bombardment of urban areas.

Zelenskyy said four civilians were killed and 92 injured in the capital, Kyiv, and in northeastern Kharkiv as hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that can fly at 10 times the speed of sound slammed into city blocks.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko inspects damages as smoke rises out from a destroyed apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko arrived on Tuesday morning in the Solomensky district of the capital to see the damage caused by the Russian air strike.

He described the bombing as "another brutal attack on our city," describing the situation as "extremely difficult."

The barrage extended Russia’s escalated attacks on Ukraine in recent days that began on Friday with its largest single assault on Ukraine since the war started, in which at least 41 civilians were killed.