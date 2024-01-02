By Euronews with AP

Hermoso said the kiss on the lips was without her consent and that Luis Rubiales had tried to pressure her into playing down the incident.

The Spanish player who was kissed on the lips by Spain's former football chief during the Women's World Cup final appeared in court on Tuesday to give evidence in the sexual assault case against the former official.

Jenni Hermoso was at the Madrid court to give her account of the kiss by former Royal Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales following Spain's victory over England in the final in Sydney in August.

"Everything went well," Hermoso told reporters afterwards. "The judicial process will continue and I thank you for the support that many of you have given me."

The incident sparked outrage across the footballing world and one of the worst crises in the history of the sport in Spain.

It also led to a boycott of the national team by World Cup-winning players and the eventual resignation of Rubiales, despite his denial of wrongdoing and insistence that the kiss was consensual.

The testimony took place behind closed doors. Spanish media reported that Hermoso asked the judge to keep her appearance as private as possible.

Spanish prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion, saying he tried to persuade Hermoso and her relatives to play down the kiss in public.

The judge is also hearing testimony from other World Cup-winning players, coaches and federation officials before deciding whether to start a trial.

FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

What next for Rubiales?

Rubiales had previously denied wrongdoing to the judge, who ordered him not to contact Hermoso.

Hermoso, 33, the record goalscorer for Spain's women's team, said last year that she had received threats as a result of the kiss, although she did not elaborate.

Hermoso became something of a celebrity in Spain after coming forward to denounce the kiss. She was one of the presenters on Saturday's New Year's Eve show on public television, calling for a more equal 2024.

The boycott of the national team ended last year after the players received guarantees of change within the federation following the intervention of government officials.

Under a law on sexual consent passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty, according to the Madrid prosecutor's office.

The new rape law, popularly known as "yes is yes", removed the distinction between "sexual harassment" and "sexual assault", making any non-consensual sexual act punishable.

FIFA banned Rubiales until after the men's World Cup in 2026. His ban will expire before the next women's tournament in 2027.

He resigned as president and UEFA vice-president on 10 September amid mounting pressure in Spain from lawmakers and players.