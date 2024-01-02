Israel's Supreme Court strikes down judicial reforms in blow to Netanyahu

By Eloise Hardy with Agencies

Israel’s Supreme Court struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reforms on Monday, delivering a landmark decision on an issue that caused nationwide anti-government protests last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling narrowly overturned a key component of Netanyahu's proposed judicial reforms, which would remove the power of the Supreme Court (and lower courts) to cancel government decisions deemed "extremely unreasonable".

The bill's overturning by the Supreme Court has drawn criticism from officials in government, who say the decision has undermined the country's democracy by weakening the judicial system.

Critics of Netanyahu's government - the most right-wing in Israel's history - say the proposals will push the country towards a more authoritarian rule, and weaken the judicial system, which is supposed to keep the government from using its powers untempered.

The proposals would also give the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

From early 2023, huge weekly protests took place once a week by people opposed to the government's reform plans.

Undeterred, the government - which has a comfortable majority in parliament - passed the so-called "reasonableness" bill into law in July.

Protesters called for the planned reforms to be scrapped and for Netanyahu to resign. They are supported by Mr Netanyahu's political rivals, as well as former top officials in Israel's military, intelligence and security services, former chief justices, and prominent legal figures and business leaders amongst others.