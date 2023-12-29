Floods in Europe: Hungary, Netherlands and Lithuania brace themselves

By Euronews with AP

Parts of northern and central Europe continued to grapple with flooding on Thursday after heavy rain.

Netherlands and Germany erect flood barriers

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood barriers have been erected this week at numerous locations along the Dutch river Ijssel following an extended period of heavy downpours.

According to authorities, water levels in the river that runs northwards through the Netherlands have risen “very fast”, sometimes at a rate of one centimetre per hour.

The elevated water levels have been caused by recent heavy downpours, combined with severe weather in neighbouring Germany that has left soil saturated, making it difficult for water to drain away.

A barrier near the German city of Magdeburg was opened for the first time in a decade to ease pressure from the Elbe River, while some animals were removed from their enclosures at a safari park in northern Germany.

Buildings are surrounded by floodwater in the village of Eichen, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Andreas Arnold/(c) Copyright 2023, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Danube reaches highest level since 2013 floods

Water levels in Budapest have hit their highest in the last decade.

Late on Wednesday, the peak level of the Danube that runs through the Hungarian capital was at 6.93 metres.

Cars left on the closed lower embankments of Buda and Pest had to be removed due to rising water levels, the mayor's office said.

Parts of Budapest were flooded in several places.

Heavy heavy and snow, which then thawed under exceptionally mild weather, aggravated the flooding.

Danube's highest water level since 2013 floods Budapest Due to rising waters, the removal of cars left on the closed lower embankments of Buda and Pest. Zoltan Balogh/MTI - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund

Lithuania braces itself for heavy rain

Anticipating heavy rainfall in the coming days, floodwaters in western Lithuania are expected to rise.

Although water levels have begun to recede in certain areas, a forecast of 15-25 mm of rainfall has created concerns.

Western Lithuania, home to the delta of the Baltic country's largest river, the Nemunas, typically experiences flooding in the spring.

However, this winter marks the second instance in two months when natural water levels have reached critical levels.