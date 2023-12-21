EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
New Polish government sacks governing bodies of public media

Donald Tusk.
Donald Tusk.
By Magdalena Chodownik
The changes will affect television, radio, and news agencies.

The new Polish coalition government has sacked the governing bodies of the public media – Television, Radio and News Agency – and appointed new leadership. 

Broadcasting has been cut and programmes cancelled. The new government led by Donald Tus, justifies the decision as a way of putting an end to the political control of the media by the previous conservative nationalist administration, led by the Law and Justice party.

This Wednesday, TVP public television stations such as TVP Info have stopped working. Many employees are still in buildings and do not know what will happen to them.

Watch our full video report above to find out more.

