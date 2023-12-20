The Chief of Defence used an interview to emphasise that Europe needs to be prepared and vigilant.

Belgium's Chief of Defence has highlighted concerns about a potential Russian threat to Moldova and the Baltic States, during a recent interview with VRT News.

Michel Hofman pointed to Russia's ominous pivot towards a war economy, and emphasised that Europe must be prepared for any and all eventualities.

"We see that Russia has switched to a war economy," he said. "I think we are right to be concerned. The language used by the Kremlin and by President Vladimir Putin is always ambiguous. It is possible that they might open a second front at some point in the future, in Moldova, or in the Baltic states."

Drawing parallels with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Admiral Hofman urged European nations to be vigilant, claiming Moldova and the Baltic countries - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - as the likeliest next targets on Russia's agenda.

During the interview with VRT News' defence editor Jens Franssen, Hofman also acknowledged the ambiguity in Putin's language.

He stressed that European nations need to demonstrate their ability to defend themselves.

While the Baltic states have long been concerned about Russian aggression, things are especially tense when it comes to Moldova, which shares a border with Ukraine.

Of particular concern is Transnistria, a disputed region where the Kremlin wields substantial influence.

There have long been fears that Russia could invoke its claim to the region as a pretext for military aggression, as it has done not just in Ukraine but in countries like Georgia.

The Baltic three are under NATO's protection, but many say the need for preparedness is crucial.

An attack by Putin's troops on Estonia, Latvia, or Lithuania would dramatically escalate tensions and force the alliance to act under its policy of collective responsibility, a requirement that does not apply in the case of non-member Ukraine.