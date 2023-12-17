EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Serbia's ruling populists claim sweeping election victory

Serbia's ruling populists claim sweeping victory in the country's parliamentary election
Serbia's ruling populists claim sweeping victory in the country's parliamentary election Copyright ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP or licensors
By Katy Dartford with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The Serbian Progressive Party's Projections show that President Aleksandar Vucic won 47 per cent of the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serbia’s ruling populists claimed sweeping victory on Sunday in the country's parliamentary election, which has been marred by reports of major irregularities both during a tense campaign and on voting day.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that with half of the ballots counted, the Serbian Progressive Party's projections show that President Aleksandar Vucic won 47 per cent of the vote and expects to hold around 130 seats in the 250-member assembly. 

The main opposition Serbia Against Violence group won around 23 per cent, Brnabic said.

The main contest in the parliamentary and local elections on Sunday was between Vucic’s governing Serbian Progressive Party, or SNS, and a centrist coalition that is trying to undermine the populists who have ruled the troubled Balkan state since 2012.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Serbia's populists look to further tighten grip on power in tense election

Everything you need to know about Serbia elections

Serbians dreaming of EU membership feel betrayed by Vučić’s government

Parliamentary elections Aleksandar Vučić Serbia Belgrade