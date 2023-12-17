Serbia's ruling populists claim sweeping election victory

The Serbian Progressive Party's Projections show that President Aleksandar Vucic won 47 per cent of the vote.

Serbia’s ruling populists claimed sweeping victory on Sunday in the country's parliamentary election, which has been marred by reports of major irregularities both during a tense campaign and on voting day.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that with half of the ballots counted, the Serbian Progressive Party's projections show that President Aleksandar Vucic won 47 per cent of the vote and expects to hold around 130 seats in the 250-member assembly.

The main opposition Serbia Against Violence group won around 23 per cent, Brnabic said.

The main contest in the parliamentary and local elections on Sunday was between Vucic’s governing Serbian Progressive Party, or SNS, and a centrist coalition that is trying to undermine the populists who have ruled the troubled Balkan state since 2012.