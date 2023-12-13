By Euronews with AP

Footage of IDF troops' behaviour on the ground, which has been independently verified, has drawn outrage and calls for accountability in Palestine, Israel and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several viral videos and photos of Israeli soldiers behaving in a derogatory manner in Gaza have emerged in recent days, creating a headache for the Israeli military as it faces an international outcry over its tactics and the rising civilian death toll in its punishing war against Hamas.

In response, the Israeli army has pledged to take disciplinary action in what it says are a handful of isolated cases.

Among the scenes that have caused dismay and anger are clips of Israeli soldiers apparently rummaging through private homes in Gaza, destroying plastic figurines in a toy store, or trying to burn food and water supplies in the back of an abandoned truck. Troops have been depicted with their arms slung around each other, chanting racist slogans as they dance in a circle.

The videos seem to have been uploaded by soldiers themselves during their time in Gaza.

Such videos are not a new or unique phenomenon in Israel or around the world. Over the years, a significant number of soldiers have been caught on camera acting inappropriately or maliciously in myriad conflict zones.

Critics, though, say these new videos – which have been largely shrugged off in Israel – reflect a national mood that is highly supportive of the war in Gaza, with little empathy for the plight of Gaza's civilians.

This image made from an undated video shared on X shows Israel Army troops trying to burn food and water supplies in the back of an abandoned truck in Gaza X via AP

“The dehumanisation from the top is very much sinking down to the soldiers,” Dror Sadot, a spokeswoman for the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, which has long documented Israeli abuses against Palestinians, told the Associated Press.

Israel has been embroiled in fierce combat in Gaza since 7th October, when Hamas militants raided southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people – mostly civilians – and took about 240 hostages.

More than 18,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, around two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory. About 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced.

The Israeli military blames Hamas for the civilian death toll, saying the group operates in crowded neighbourhoods and uses residents as human shields.

'There are no people who are uninvolved' – IDF

In one video of IDF forces on the ground, troops are seen riding bicycles through rubble. In another, a soldier appears to have moved Muslim prayer rugs into a bathroom, while another video shows boxes of lingerie found in a Gaza home. Yet another clip shows a soldier trying to set fire to shipments of food and water, both extremely scarce in Gaza.

In one photograph, a soldier poses next to words spray-painted in red on a pink building that read: “Instead of erasing graffiti, let’s erase Gaza.”

A video posted by conservative Israeli media personality Yinon Magal on X, formerly Twitter, shows dozens of soldiers dancing in a circle, apparently in Gaza, and singing a song that includes the words, “Gaza we have come to conquer… We know our slogan - there are no people who are uninvolved.”

Israeli soldiers are seen during an army operation, in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Majdi Mohammed/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

The video, which Magal took from Facebook, has been viewed almost 200,000 times on his account and widely shared on other accounts.

Magal said he did not know the soldiers involved – but the Associated Press has verified backgrounds, uniforms and language heard in the videos and found them to be consistent with independent reporting.

Magal said the video struck a chord among Israelis because of the popular tune and because Israelis need to see pictures of a strong military. It is based on the fight song of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team, whose hard-core fans have a history of racist chants against Arabs and rowdy behaviour.

“These are my fighters, they’re fighting against brutal murderers, and after what they did to us, I don’t have to defend myself to anyone,” Magal told The Associated Press.

He condemned some of the other videos that have surfaced, including the ransacking of the toy store, apparently in the northern area of Jebaliya, in which a soldier smashes toys and decapitates a plastic figurine, as destruction that is unnecessary for Israel’s security objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli military's spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, has actually condemned some of the actions seen in the recent videos.

"In any event that does not align with IDF values, command and disciplinary steps will be taken,” he said.

This image made from an undated video shared on X shows Israeli Army troops chanting racist slogans as they dance in a circle, in Gaza X via AP

The videos emerged just days after leaked photos and video of detained Palestinians in Gaza, stripped to their underwear, in some cases blindfolded and handcuffed, also drew international attention. The army says it did not release those images, but Hagari said this week that soldiers have undressed Palestinian detainees to ensure they are not wearing explosive vests.

Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas official, aired the video of the soldier in the toy shop at a news conference in Beirut. He called the footage “disgusting.”

Hamas, too, has come under heavy criticism for releasing a series of videos of Israeli hostages, clearly under duress. Hamas militants also wore bodycams during their rampage on 7th October, capturing violent images of deadly attacks on families in their homes and revellers at a dance party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eran Halperin, a professor with Hebrew University's psychology department who studies communal emotional responses to conflict, said that in previous wars between Israel and Hamas, there may have been more condemnation of these types of photos and videos from within Israeli society.

But he said the October attack, which exposed deep weaknesses and failures by the army, caused trauma and humiliation for Israelis in a way that hasn't happened before.

“When people feel they were humiliated, hurting the source of this humiliation doesn’t feel as morally problematic,” Halperin told AP.

“When people feel like their individual and collective existence is under threat, they don’t have the mental capacity to empathise or apply the moral rulings when thinking about the enemy.”