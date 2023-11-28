By Euronews with AP

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told a press conference in Helsinki that the last remaining border post, in the Arctic, would be closed until 13 December.

Finland will close its entire eastern border with Russia, due to concerns over migration.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpomade the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday in Helsinki.

Finland had only one remaining border checkpoint open, located in the Arctic, after the government closed seven others because of a surge in arrivals of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Finland accuses Moscow of ushering the migrants toward the Finnish border, with the defence minister calling it "hybrid warfare" on the part of the Kremlin.

The last open border station on the eastern border, Raja-Jooseppi, will be closed on Thursday 30 November until 13 December.

