The handover took place in a hospital in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip. The hostages are now said to be on their way to the Rafah border crossing to Egypt.

The first group of Israeli hostages has been handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reports 13 women and children have been handed over to the aid organisation.

The handover took place in a hospital in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip. The hostages are now said to be on their way to the Rafah border crossing to Egypt. They will then to be handed over to the Israeli army.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says 12 Thai hostages have also been released.

Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners are also to be handed over by Israel. The releases are part of a four-day cease-fire deal.

