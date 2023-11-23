Qatar says Israel-Hamas truce to start at 7am local time Friday

By Euronews

The truce promises some relief for the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, as well as families in Israel fearful for the fate of their loved ones taken captive during 7 October Hamas attack.

Qatar says the Israel- Hamas truce will start at 7am local time Friday. Thirteen women and children hostages in Gaza to be freed

