EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Breaking news. Qatar says Israel-Hamas truce to start at 7am local time Friday

Qatar says Israel-Hamas truce to start at 7am local time Friday
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The truce promises some relief for the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, as well as families in Israel fearful for the fate of their loved ones taken captive during 7 October Hamas attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar says the Israel- Hamas truce will start at 7am local time Friday. Thirteen women and children hostages in Gaza to be freed

The truce promises some relief for the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, as well as families in Israel fearful for the fate of their loved ones taken captive during Hamas' 7 October attack that triggered the war.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Gaza truce and hostage release postponed 'last minute'

Irish-Israeli girl set to be among first group of hostages freed by Hamas, say sources

Israeli government said to be close to signing a deal to free hostages

news Israel Hamas war