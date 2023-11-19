EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Argentines return to the polls for second round of presidential elections

The image of presidential hopeful Javier Milei fills the side of a bus carrying his supporters, parked by a wall where a sign promotes his rival Sergio Massa, in Buenos Aires
By Euronews with AP
After 20 years of centre-left governments, Argentina could begin a new political cycle if the far-right candidate and self-described anarcho-capitalist Javier Milei prevails.

Argentines take to the polls again on Sunday as they vote in the second round of the presidential elections.

After 20 years of centre-left governments, Argentina could begin a new political cycle if the far-right candidate Javier Milei prevails.

Milei, an economist with no political experience and a self-described anarcho-capitalist, appeals to voters seeking drastic political and economic change.

He faces the current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa who has held different public positions and was a candidate for president in 2015. He has been a leading figure in the country's centre-left government, which has been in power since 2019.

Against all odds and in defiance of opinion polls, Massa won the first round of Argentina's presidential election last month with 36.6% of the vote, while his far-right rival secured just 30%.

Ahead of Sunday's runoff, most polls had shown Massa slightly trailing, as voters had been expected to punish him for triple-digit inflation that has eaten away at purchasing power and increased poverty.

Argentina politics Sergio Massa Presidential elections Javier Milei